2 in a row! Cleveland librarian wins second straight appearance on 'Jeopardy!'

A librarian from the Cuyahoga County Public Library system is on a roll after she won her second straight appearance on "Jeopardy!" and is now going for three wins in a row.

Maryann Penzvalto, of Cleveland, has netted a two-day winnings total of $28,602.

The clue for Tuesday night's Final Jeopardy was:

A 1931 story in the New Yorker said this “weighs 600,000,000 pounds (&)…contains 37,000,000 cubic feet

The correct response, answered correctly by the bubbly librarian: "What is the Empire State Building?"

During her debut on Monday night, Penzvalto admitted that she is a "super fan of Harry Potter."

"I am actually in a book about the Harry Potter fandom, my name and photo, are in the book 'Harry: A History of Melissa Anelli,'" Penzvalto told Alex Trebek during player introductions.

She will try to keep her streak going Wednesday night on "Jeopardy!" at 7:30 p.m.

