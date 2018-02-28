LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to reach milest - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to reach milestone

LeBron James is now in a class of his own after accomplishing something during Tuesday's win against the Brooklyn Nets that no other player in NBA history has ever done.

James is the only player to ever total 30,000 points, 8,000 rebounds, and 8,000 assists. It's a feat that players like Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, and all of the other NBA legends never reached.

"With the long list of so many great players that have come through this league, in the history of this league, for me to be the only (person) in a category, I think it's pretty cool," James said. "It's pretty cool."

