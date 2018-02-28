Students return to Stoneman Douglas High School for first time since mass shooting

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students in Parkland, Fla. are returning to class for the first time since the school shooting that left 17 dead and more than a dozen others injured.

The return comes exactly two weeks after the gunman opened fire on students and faculty members.

Trump processes Fla. students' grief as president, parent

The walkway leading up to the high school is lined with flowers and photographs honoring the 17 victims who were killed.

Sources tell CBS News the accused gunman left 180 rounds of ammunition inside the school. Officials also say they found swastikas on the magazines for his bullets. @BojorquezCBS is hearing from one of the last people to see the suspect before the massacre https://t.co/ypTVtrXUeA pic.twitter.com/w4qgxoKbKl — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 28, 2018

