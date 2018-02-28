Students return to Stoneman Douglas High School for first time s - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Students return to Stoneman Douglas High School for first time since mass shooting

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: CNN) (Source: CNN)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students in Parkland, Fla. are returning to class for the first time since the school shooting that left 17 dead and more than a dozen others injured.

The return comes exactly two weeks after the gunman opened fire on students and faculty members.

Trump processes Fla. students' grief as president, parent

The walkway leading up to the high school is lined with flowers and photographs honoring the 17 victims who were killed.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly