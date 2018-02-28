Olympic gold medalist, Rocky River native Red Gerard expected to throw out Indians' first pitch

Gold medal snowboarder Red Gerard, who was born in Rocky River, will reportedly toss the first pitch at the Cleveland Indians' home opener.

Gerard, 17, won the Olympics gold medal in the slopestyle snowboarding event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Korea.

He is the youngest American man to win a gold medal, and the youngest gold medal winner ever in the sport of snowboarding.

The 5-foot-5, 116-pound snowboarder was originally raised in Rocky River and started snowboarding at the young age of 2.

His parents eventually moved the Gerard family out to Colorado so that Red could continue developing his snowboarding talent, but his Northeast Ohio roots still run strong.

The Indians' first game at Progressive Field in Cleveland is against the Kansas City Royals on April 6.

