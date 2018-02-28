From one QB to another: Quinn wants Darnold

If you're in the NFL, you're in Indianapolis.

From a head coach making a comeback (Gruden), to a head coach getting a second shot (Shurmur), to a head coach in need of repairing his "quarterback guru" rep.

"Honestly, it's not about fixing my reputation, because that will still be what it is", Cleveland Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson said following his 15-minute media session at the NFL Combine on Wednesday. "I think it's really about giving the organization and our fans and all of you (media) something to talk about other than losing, 'cause winning cures all. I really believe that, and that's all we're trying to do. I'm not so much worried about myself."

So who's going to be the quarterback to get them there?

More and more analysts are sold on USC's Sam Darnold, the 20-year-old mobile QB who reminds former Browns quarterback Brady Quinn of another AFC North leader.

"He kind of reminds me of Ben Roethlisberger in terms of his size and ability to extend plays", Quinn said. "I think he'd be a really good fit with (former Steelers offensive coordinator) Todd Haley being the new OC."

The Browns will meet with Darnold and the other top quarterbacks sometime this week, but they won't be able to watch him throw on Saturday, because Darnold is the one top prospect who has decided not to throw. He'll save it for either a private workout or his Pro Day in Los Angeles.

"Sam's making the decision", Jackson said. "We would like see him throw, to compete with the others on the field, but there will be other times to watch him. That won't hinder our decision on what kind of player he is for our football team."

