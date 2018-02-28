FBI agents arrest Grafton bank robber who ordered everyone to show their hands

The armed suspect who robbed the Chemical Bank and ordered all customers and employees to show their hands, is now in custody.

FBI agents say Matthew Kroffke, 37, robbed the bank on North Main Street in Grafton on Feb. 23.

According to witnesses, Kroffke also pointed the handgun in the faces of bank employees and counted backwards from 30 as the tellers got the money from their drawers.

Kroffke fled the scene in a blue Ford Escape. FBI agents say Kroffke was actually pulled over for a traffic stop after the robbery, but the police officer did not yet have all the bank robbery details.

Kroffke was taken into custody on Feb. 26 in Lucas County.

He has now been transported back to Lorain County and is locked up in the Lorain County Jail.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.