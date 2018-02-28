Boycott or boom? Dick's Sporting Goods halts assault rifle sales

Dick's Sporting Goods has announced sweeping changes to its gun sale policies and it's draw praise and criticism.

This morning Dick's announced it will no longer sell assault-style riffles in its stores, raise the minimum age to 21 to purchase any firearm, and will no longer sell high capacity magazines.

We deeply believe that this country's most precious gift is our children. They are our future. We must keep them safe. Beginning today, DICK'S Sporting Goods is committed to the following: https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/BaTJ9LaCYe — DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018

As expected reactions on social media have been mixed. Some calling for a boycott but others calling for a surge of shopping at the sporting goods chain.

Dick's Sporting Goods is now doing more to prevent children from dying than the President, the US Congress and the NRA combined.



Thank you @dicks. I know where I will be shopping soon!! — Brian Krassenstein?? (@krassenstein) February 28, 2018

Peeps, support Dick’s Sporting Goods. Even if, like me, you are not that sports oriented go to Dick’s. Buy a damn ball for your dog or something but support them for having a conscience and doing the right thing!

#SupportDicksSportingGoods — Otto Korecht (@r1chh007) February 28, 2018

Who's up for a shopping trip to Dick's Sporting Goods?! If they keep this self imposed regulation they just earned a new customer for life. @DICKS — Jake Modica (@jcoriha) February 28, 2018

But not everyone is happy with Dick's move seeing it as an attack on second amendment rights, and say they will never shop at the store again.

Dear Dick's Sporting Goods,



Mine is an outdoor and sports-loving family.



We have spent a lot of money in your stores.



Never again.#BoycottDicksSportingGoods@DICKS — Mark Pantano (@TheMarkPantano) February 28, 2018

I hope this is worth it to Dick's Sporting Goods...



ALL gun owners WILL now stop going to their stores...FOR ANYTHING! #MAGA #2A #NRA — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) February 28, 2018

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.