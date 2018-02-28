Boycott or boom? Dick's Sporting Goods halts assault rifle sales - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Boycott or boom? Dick's Sporting Goods halts assault rifle sales


CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Dick's Sporting Goods has announced sweeping changes to its gun sale policies and it's draw praise and criticism. 

This morning Dick's announced it will no longer sell assault-style riffles in its stores, raise the minimum age to 21 to purchase any firearm, and will no longer sell high capacity magazines. 

As expected reactions on social media have been mixed. Some calling for a boycott but others calling for a surge of shopping at the sporting goods chain. 

But not everyone is happy with Dick's move seeing it as an attack on second amendment rights, and say they will never shop at the store again. 

Copyright 2018 WOIO.

