Ohio police department offering free gun locks

The Marlboro police department is now offering free gun locks and encouraging parents to lock up their firearms.

There are currently 49 locks available and they are in the process of acquiring more.

The locks are available for pick up at the police department Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - noon and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

