Rare yellow northern cardinal spotted on camera

Birdwatchers have been very delighted to see a yellow northern cardinal in Alabama this past week.

The cardinal is one of the most rare birds in the world. The Northern cardinal, of course, is the state bird of Ohio.

AL.com posted a 27 second video of the bird sitting on a bird feeder.

Bird plumage expert Geoff Hill told the Kentucky Ornithological Society the cardinal is yellow because of a rare genetic mutation.

The video from AL.com has more than 200,000 views.

Experts are going to see if this particular bird will be yellow next winter, some said the bird may not be permanently yellow.

