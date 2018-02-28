Car crashes into Ohio BMV

A stunning mishap occurred this week at the driver's License Bureau in Streetsboro, 9515 OH-14.

A driver in the parking lot apparently stepped on the gas instead of the brake and the car jumped the curb, smashing the door and several windows.

Hopefully the driver wasn't going to take their test.

According to authorities, no one was injured.

It's unclear if a ticket was issued for the accident but luckily officers had a sense of humor about it all.

Check out their Facebook post below.

