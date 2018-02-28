Missing 12-year-old autistic boy found safe

Parma police and Parma Heights police have locatef a 12-year-old who was missing from Reichert Road in Parma.

Westin Zadrazil, who is said to be autistic, was wearing grey Nike Sweatshirt, blue book bag and black shoes when he went missing.

Westin is white, 4'8 tall, weighs 96 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police have not said where he was at, only that he was found safe.

