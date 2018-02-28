Loaded gun found near Willowick school

A police officer found a loaded gun lying in the road near Royalview Elementary in Willowick Wednesday morning.

The officer spotted the weapon around 7:46 a.m. near the intersection of Bayridge Blvd. and Royalview Dr.

After safely securing the weapon, the Willowick police officer brought the weapon back to the police station.

Officers are now trying to find the gun's owner and also trying to figure out how the gun got to that location.

At this time, police do not believe the gun was associated with the school or any student.

