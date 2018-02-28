Investigators looking for woman accused of robbing Huntington Bank in Mansfield

Here is another photo of the suspect. (Source Richland County Sheriff's Office)

Here is a photo of the female suspect. (Source Richland County Sheriff's Office)

The Richland County Sheriff's Office has released photos of a woman accused of robbing the Huntington Bank in Mansfield.

Investigators said around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday deputies responded to a report of a armed robbery at the bank.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver four-door Dodge.

Investigators said the female suspect asked the teller for money and provided her own bag as the bank teller handed over money from the drawer.

No other customers were at the bank at the time and no one was hurt in the incident, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the sheriff's office at 419-524-2412.

