California pilot, who tried to have sex with Ohio 'girl,' sentenced to 18 months

A former California pilot was sentenced to 18 months in prison for flying cross-county to have sex with a minor.

According to Cuyahoga County prosecutors, Ryan Johnson of Camarillo, Calif., flew his employer’s plane from New York to

Akron and then used a company rental car to drive to Cuyahoga County to meet a 13-year-old girl.

Johnson's sentence will also require him to register as Tier II sex offender for 25 years.

On Aug. 30, Newburgh Heights Police, Cleveland Police and the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Johnson after he traveled to a prearranged meeting location to rendezvous with whom he believed to be a 13-year-old girl.

During the investigation, officers learned that Johnson engaged in sexually explicit online conversations with whom he thought was a minor. Johnson requested nude images of the child and expressed an interest in meeting the child in a hotel room to have sex.

Johnson arranged the meeting with the child to coincide with a business trip to Akron. Upon arriving in Akron, Johnson borrowed his employer’s rental car and drove to the meeting spot.

He texted her when he arrived at the meeting location.

A search of his rental car, after his arrest, netted two cell phones, two bottles of lubricant, a hotel room key, and three condoms that were hidden in a glass case.

Johnson was charged with importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools.

