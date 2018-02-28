Ohio replacing same-day driver's license issuing with snail mail, raising potential complications

Starting July 2, the very first thing you will notice when you walk into the BMV is that you will not be walking out with your new driver’s license.

You will get it in the mail, about 10 days later.

The state says it will print the cards in a high security environment, instead of in the BMV.

The state believes taking the printing off site will reduce the threat of fraud and identity theft.

You will also have a choice of licenses:

Option one is called a compliant card and that license will meet all travel security requirements. You will need to provide documents to prove your legal name, your date of birth, social security number, Ohio residency and citizenship. This license will be signified with a star in the upper right corner and it gets you the security clearance you need to get on an airplane.

Option two is a standard card which allows you to drive, register to vote, buy alcohol and receive social services, but it's not going to get you on an airplane, because you are not required to provide as much information to get a standard card as compared to a compliant card. You would need added documentation to fly if you acquire a standard card.

The look of the license is also changing, it will be shaded in blue, green and purple with two black-and-white photos on the front and a color photo on the back.

Ohio is implementing these changes in response to the new federal travel guidelines that go into effect in October of 2020.

