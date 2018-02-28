'Alianna's' Alert' gaining momentum in Ohio Senate

Ohio Senate Bill 82, better known as "Alianna's Alert," was unanimously approved by the Ohio Senate Education Committee Wednesday.

It will soon head to the senate floor for a vote.

Sen. Sandra Williams (D-Cleveland) introduced SB 82 in response to the murder of Alianna DeFreeze, the 14-year-old girl who boarded an RTA bus in January 2017 and never made it to school.

Alianna’s family didn’t even know she wasn’t in class until later that day. Her body was found three days later inside an abandoned home.

Williams' introduced the Alianna Alert bill last spring. It stalled in the senate but was reintroduced last month and is starting to gain some traction.

It would require schools to make at least one attempt to call parents within two hours of the start of school if a child is absent and parents have not already notified the schools of an absence.

DeFreeze's killer, Christopher Whitaker, was found guilty of her murder, and last week a jury recommended that he receive the death penalty.

