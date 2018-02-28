Toddler dies of possible overdose just days after sister winds up in hospital

The house police responded to on McKinley Avenue in Akron. (Source: WOIO)

Akron Police are investigating what they say is a tragic accident.

A 3-year-old girl died after a possible overdose just days after her 2-year-old sister was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police are still looking into why both of these little girls needed emergency care.

But the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating this as a possible prescription drug overdose.

A frantic grandmother called 911 Sunday night, from a house on McKinley Avenue in Akron.

“I have a 3-year-old and she's not breathing, she's not breathing,” she said.

The 911 operator told her to perform CPR.

“What happened to her?” she asked the grandmother.

“I don't know ma'am, I don't know,” she said.

She says the toddler was moaning and groaning in her sleep and acted tired during the day.

At some point, she stopped breathing.

Paramedics rushed the little girl to Akron Children's Hospital, but sadly, Minnie Riley didn't make it.

Her mom Ashley posted on Facebook, asking for prayers for her two daughters.

They brought 2-year-old Heavenly to the hospital just two days before, on Friday.

A GoFundMe account set up by their aunt says both of the girls ingested blood pressure medicine.

But police are still waiting for answers.

“It's hard to tell a family we won't know for sure for six to eight weeks, but obviously the police and medical examiner don't want to give out false information until we know for sure,” said Akron Police Capt. David Laughlin.

Police say the Rileys are from the Columbus area and they were visiting family in Akron.

The girls' mom has continued to update family and friends on social media, saying "God bless all of you for your prayers and support, we need every bit of it."

Captain Laughlin says at this point, it looks like this was an accident that turned deadly.

“For children, it's a difficult situation because they especially, at this age, can't really protect themselves. They're really innocent in these kinds of situations,” he said.

The girls' mother posted on Wednesday night that 2-year-old Heavenly is making progress and is now off of a ventilator.

The GoFundMe account has raised over $6,000 for her sister Minnie's funeral.

