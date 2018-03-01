Northeast Ohio weather: Major storm system to impact us today and tomorrow

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

Strengthening low pressure will move into the Ohio Valley this afternoon. Low pressure will develop along the East Coast and absorb the Ohio Valley low Friday morning. High pressure will build into NE Ohio through the weekend.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Widespread rain is in the forecast for today. Rain may be heavy from time to time . Today will also be a little blustery with sustained winds at 10 – 15 mph.

9:00 AM: 45°, Noon: 44°, 5:00 PM: 41°

Rain will begin to mix with snow after sunset . (Sunset tonight is at 6:18 PM.) This wintry mix will change to all snow before 10:00 PM. Snow will continue through the morning drive tomorrow .

Triple Threat Weather System:

Rain : Heavy rain during the day today may lead to flooding and ponding. Local creeks and streams will be on the rise.

Wind : Winds will pick up tonight. Winds may gust up to 40 mph. Sporadic power outages are possible. Tree damage is also possible. If you have anything light or loose on your property, secure that.

Snow : Snow showers will impact the area, especially the Primary and Secondary Snow Belts, late tonight into tomorrow morning.

Eastern Cuyahoga County, northern Medina County, into the Primary Snow Belt: 1" – 2"

Western Cuyahoga County to Lorain, central and southern Medina County, Summit, and Portage Counties: 1" or less.

Stark County and south: Little to nothing

Note: Isolated higher totals are possible in the Snow Belt. Area-wide, the first inch or so will melt on contact due to warm ground temperatures.

When Will All This End?

We'll dry out nicely by late Friday morning . Unfortunately, we won't be warming up much. Highs on Friday will only top out in the mid 30s. Gusty winds will make it feel as if it's in the teens all day Friday.

Weekend Outlook:

I'm happy to report that we have no weather worries for upcoming weekend.

Saturday : Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday : Mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s.

