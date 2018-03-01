Northeast Ohio weather: Major storm takes hold across the region

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

An intense storm will cross Northern Ohio tonight. Very strong winds with rain quickly changing to snow is in the forecast. The snow is going to come down hard at times. The best risk of this will be along the lakeshore counties. Areas east of Cleveland could see over 6 inches of snow. We went with a 1 to 3 inch snow in the Greater Cleveland area. It all comes down to when the changeover happens. If it is earlier than expected then we will see heavier snow totals. The winds could gust over 50 mph at times leading to blizzard conditions at times this evening. Travel could get bad in a hurry and be prepared for possible wind damage and power outages. The worst conditions will be this evening. Things start to settle down overnight. Most of the snow should be tracking out in the morning. Drier air will end the snow all over by afternoon. It will remain windy all day with a gradual clearing trend to the clouds. Saturday will be dry.

