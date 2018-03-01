Streak ends for 2-time 'Jeopardy!' champ from Cleveland

A local librarian made Cleveland proud after winning two straight appearances on the game show "Jeopardy!" Unfortunately, her streak ended Wednesday night.

Maryann Penzvalto, who works in the Cuyahoga County Public Library system, netted a two-day winnings total of $28,602.

Penzvalto was in last place going into Final Jeopardy Wednesday night with the "Women in Mythology" clue:

Poet & translator Anne Carson addresses her: “Your name in Greek means something like ‘against birth'”

The correct response was "Who is Antigone?" Penzvalto answered correctly and risked all but $1, but it wasn't enough to move her into first place.

Penzvalto finished with $8,399 in second place, only $4,400 behind the eventual winner.

During her debut on Monday night, Penzvalto admitted that she is a "super fan of Harry Potter."

"I am actually in a book about the Harry Potter fandom, my name and photo, are in the book 'Harry: A History of Melissa Anelli,'" Penzvalto told Alex Trebek during player introductions.

