Family, school district mourns loss of Mayfield High School student who died after school pool accident

The Mayfield High School community is mourning the loss of Stevie Grieshammer, an 11th grade student who has passed away after an accident at the school pool.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Grieshammer family. Although we will never understand why, we need to live each day the way Stevie would...with kindness, motivation, and purpose. We are a Mayfield Family. Support one another through these tough times #StevieStrong — Mr. Legan (@WildcatMHS) March 1, 2018

Heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the family, friends, and teammates of Stevie Grieshammer ‘19. He’s the best of what Mayfield is and an inspiration to all. Support each other and stay #steviestrong — Mayfield Athletics (@MayfieldSports) March 1, 2018

According to Stevie's family, he passed away Wednesday evening after spending several days at MetroHealth Hospital.

School officials say Stevie suffered the injury on Feb. 24. According to Stevie's aunt, the high school swimmer stopped breathing during swim practice. The exact cause of his death has not been detailed.

Grief counselors will be available to students and faculty at Mayfield High School on Thursday.

Wildcats, we will continue to provide counseling for all students tomorrow from 10-2 in the counseling office and the media center. We are here for all of you! — Mr. Legan (@WildcatMHS) March 1, 2018

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.