Family, school district mourns loss of Mayfield High School student who died after school pool accident

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

The Mayfield High School community is mourning the loss of Stevie Grieshammer, an 11th grade student who has passed away after an accident at the school pool.

According to Stevie's family, he passed away Wednesday evening after spending several days at MetroHealth Hospital.

School officials say Stevie suffered the injury on Feb. 24. According to Stevie's aunt, the high school swimmer stopped breathing during swim practice. The exact cause of his death has not been detailed.

Grief counselors will be available to students and faculty at Mayfield High School on Thursday.

