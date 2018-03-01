Survey: Nearly 75 percent of non-smokers feel smoke breaks at work are unfair

There's a divide in the workplace between smokers and non-smokers when it comes to vacation days and compensation for smoke breaks, according to a new survey.

Over 1,000 people were asked about how fair smoke breaks really are. The survey comes from e-cigarette maker Halo.

According to the study, 74.8 percent of non-smokers believe smoke breaks are fair. Approximately 81 percent of smokers think that their breaks are fair.

The Center for Disease Control estimates 36.5 million adults in the United States smoke.

The survey also asked if extra vacation days should be offered to non-smokers to compensate for time spent on break by smokers. The average smoker wastes 6 days a year on work smoke breaks.

Approximately 42 percent of non-smokers feel they deserve an additional three to five vacation days more than smokers. Twenty-eight percent of smokers agree.

As an incentive, most smoking Americans said they would give up smoking for 11 extra vacation days each year.

