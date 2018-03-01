Happy 215th birthday! Ohio Statehouse sets events to mark state's founding

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Statehouse is kicking off its commemoration of Ohio's 215th birthday as a state.

Festivities to mark Statehood Day run Wednesday through the weekend. Ohio was founded on March 1, 1803.

A small art exhibit opening Wednesday features original portraits of two key players in the debate over statehood: Arthur St. Clair and Thomas Worthington. An Ohio History Connection film on the statehood debate will be featured through the weekend.

A free birthday party will take place on Sunday. The event runs from noon to 3 p.m. and features family-friendly activities, including art projects, Ohio trivia, special tours, video presentations and birthday treats.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.