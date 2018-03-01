Cavaliers vs. 76ers : How to watch, live coverage and streaming

The Cavs are 36-24 on the year. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers will play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Quicken Loans Arena at 8 p.m. on March 1.

The Sixers are 32-27 on the year.

Cavaliers forward LeBron James is averaging 26.7 points a game this year while shooting 54.5 percent from the field.

TV Channel: TNT

Radio: WTAM

The Cavs have won six games in the past 10 the team has played.

Cleveland is 21-9 at home this season and 26-13 in the conference.

Philadelphia has won seven of their last 10 games.

The Sixers are 13-17 on road.

Center Joel Embiid is averaging 23.9 points a game.

Embiid averages 11.1 rebounds a game for the 76ers.

Ben Simmons averages 7.4 assists a game for Philadelphia.

The two teams played each other on Nov. 27, the Cavs defeated the 76ers by a score of 113-91.

James scored 30 points in the game, Embiid scored 30 points in the contest.

The Cavs are currently the three seed in the conference and the Sixers are the sixth seed in the conference.

