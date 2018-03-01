Cavaliers vs. Lakers : How to watch, live coverage and streaming

The Cavs are 38-27 on the year. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers will play against the Los Angeles Lakers at the STAPLES Center at 9 p.m. on March 10.

The Lakers are 29-36 on the year.

Cavaliers forward LeBron James is averaging 26.9 points a game this year while shooting 54.5 percent from the field.

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: WTAM

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Cavs on Friday.

Cleveland is 16-16 on the road this season.

The Lakers are 16-15 at the STAPLES Center this season.

Larry Nance Jr. averages 8.5 rebounds a game with the Cavs.

George Hill averages 3.4 assists a game with Cleveland.

Lakers forward Brandon Ingram is the leading scorer for Los Angeles , he averages 16.2 points a game.

Forward Julius Randle leads the Lakers in rebounds with 7.6 boards a game.

Lonzo Ball leads the team in assists with 7 a game.

The Cavs are currently the three seed in the Eastern Conference.

If the playoffs started today the Lakers would not be in the postseason.

