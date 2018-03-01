Two men sentenced for shooting SWAT officer during downtown standoff

Antonio Powell and Danell Hicks were sentenced for shooting a SWAT officer during a standoff downtown.

Powell was sentenced to 25 years in prison and Hicks was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

On Feb. 28, 2017, Hicks and Powell were inside a car outside the Magic City strip club on St. Clair Avenue.

Cleveland police officers on patrol noticed a weapon and ordered the men out of the car.

Two people exited the car, but Hicks and Powell refused to leave the vehicle.

After a long standoff, Hicks and Powell opened fired on the officers.

A SWAT officer was struck. He has since recovered.

Hicks and Powell were both convicted of attempted murder.

