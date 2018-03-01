Jackson Township police chief to update community on student's self-inflicted shooting at middle school

Officers at Jackson Memorial Middle School after student shot himself. (Source: WOIO)

Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Brink is expected to hold a news conference Thursday with updates regarding the seventh-grade student who fatally shot himself in the Memorial Middle School bathroom.

Chief Brink’s update on the 2/20 school shooting today just two days ahead of funeral services for the 13 year old student born in Germany who shot himself inside of Memorial Middle School — Cassie Nist (@cassienist) March 1, 2018

The boy, who has not been identified by Cleveland 19 News, was found in the bathroom just before 8 a.m. on Feb. 20 suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was taken to Children’s Hospital Medical Center of Akron, where he died from his injuries the following day.

Students return to class one day after 7th-grader shoots self at Jackson Memorial Middle School

Jackson Township police say the teen put the gun underneath his clothes, took it on the bus to school, and carried it unnoticed onto campus.

The gun came from his mother's house, according to police, but investigators do not know who legally owns the gun at this time.

Investigators have not found anything on social media that would indicate the incident would happen.

The news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for updates from the police chief's press conference.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.