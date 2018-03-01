Akron Public Schools says report of 10-year-old kidnapped was fabricated

Akron Public Schools says the report of a 10-year-old girl being kidnapped while walking home from David Hill School on Tuesday was fabricated.

Investigation by police and security determined there was no abduction, according to the news release.

On Feb. 27 police sent out the report and were looking for the suspect.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

