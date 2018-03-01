Deputies search for carjacking suspect who was carrying toddler

Deputies say a female carjacking suspect was carrying a toddler and had three other children with her when she committed the crime.

According to Ashland County sheriff deputies, the carjacking happened on Milton township Road 1411 on Feb. 24.

The suspect assaulted the victim during the robbery.

Witnesses tell deputies the older children were seen getting out of one stolen vehicle and getting into the victim's car.

Deputies are concerned for the children's safety and say they don't know how the suspect is related to them.

The woman is also a suspect in similar crimes in Canton and Mansfield.

If you have any information, please contact Detective J. Martin at 419-289-8362.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.