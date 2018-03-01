LeBron James says he was not looking at schools in the Philadelphia area

A new report from Associated Press sports writer Tom Withers says LeBron was not in the Philadelphia area looking at high schools. (Source AP Images)

LeBron James was not in the Philadelphia area looking at high schools and he says so himself.

“LeBron over All-Star break did you go to any high schools in Pennsylvania and if so why?” a reporter asked LeBron at Thursday's shoot around ahead of the 76ers game at the 'Q'.

“Pennsylvania? What are you talking about? No. Over All-Star Break I was on vacation then I went to Los Angeles,” LeBron responded.

Associated Press sports writer Tom Withers backed the King up as well.

Sorry #Sixers fans, LeBron was not in Philly looking at high schools over All-Star weekend and no one was there on his behalf. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) March 1, 2018

This past week Philadelphia 76ers analyst Alaa Abdelnaby said James was looking at some private schools in the Philly area during the All-Star break.

Power Home Remodeling, based out of Chester, PA, bought three strategically located billboards, in an effort to recruit LeBron to the Sixers.

LeBron on #PhillyWantsLeBron billboards: 'That's dope'

The billboards will be up there for a while, the company paid for three months.

The 76ers play against the Cavs on March. 1.

