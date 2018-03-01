Uber introduces new service to help patients make doctor appointments

The logo for the Uber ride sharing service. (Source Uber)

Uber has introduced a new service to help patients make doctor appointments.

More than 3.5 million Americans miss doctor appointments because they don't have reliable transportation, according to a news release from Uber.

Uber Health is a service that allows healthcare professionals to order rides for people going to and from appointments.

Rides can be scheduled a month in advance, they can also be scheduled a couple hours in advance.

People won't need Uber on their smartphone, the Uber Health service can be used through a text message.

The company has been working with more than 100 healthcare organizations in the United States to help patients make appointments on time.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOO. All rights reserved.