Broadway Avenue Bridge will be closed for 9 month construction starting on March 5

The Broadway Avenue Bridge over Interstate 77 in Cleveland will be closed for nine months.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the construction starts on March 5.

ODOT said during the constructions drivers will be detoured via the new Frontage Road on the west side of I-77.

Frontage Road will be open for two-way traffic.

Gallup Avenue will be closed between Broadway and Lester Avenue during the construction, drivers will be detoured toward Broadway Avenue, Pershing Avenue, Track Road and Martin Avenue.

This is part of the Cleveland Innerbelt Modernization Plan.

