Cleveland Browns GM : 'I'm willing to trade top pick'

Cleveland Browns General Manager John Dorsey can be the most powerful man in the NFL Draft.

He holds the No. 1 pick and the No. 4 pick.

The Browns have six of the first 65 picks.

Cleveland currently has 12 picks in the draft.

If he gets it right, he can finally fix the team.

"We understand this is a pivotal offseason for us", Dorsey said at the NFL Combine on Thursday.

Of course it is. Just as it has been for two decades.

This time it's Dorsey running the show, and armed with the No. 1 pick, there's no reason why he can't find a franchise quarterback.

Which made it all the more surprising that the first quarterback he talked about during his media session was a QB already on his roster: DeShone Kizer.

"What I Iiked is how much he improved week in and week out", Dorsey said. "Like I've always told you guys, a young quarterback going from year 1 to year 2 makes exponential improvement moving forward, and I would expect nothing less from him."

HOLD ON. Was Dorsey hinting that he already has his guy? Probably not. He's doing what a good GM does. Hiking up the price for that No. 1 pick. Because I followed up by asking him about that pick.

"There's a lot of things I can do at #1,and not just a quarterback as well", Dorsey answered. "My door is wide open. If somebody wants to come up and talk to me about a trade, I'm willing to trade."

We hope that's just a smoke screen. We hope the days of stockpiling draft picks, quantity over quality, are over.

We'll see in two months. Right now, John Dorsey has a job to do.

"My job is to try to get the Cleveland Browns better. My job is to explore each and every option to find a way to make us better, every day," Dorsey said.

