17-year-old charged with robbery in connection with carjacking at Saint Ignatius

According to a police report a student was carjacked after lacrosse tryouts Thursday afternoon outside the school. (Source WOIO)

The Cleveland Police Department said a 17-year-old boy has been charged with robbery in connection with the carjacking incident at Saint Ignatius High School on Feb. 22.

Court officials said the suspect has a criminal record.

A future court date has not been scheduled at this time

This past week the school released photos of the suspects involved in a carjacking incident.

Police said surveillance video shows two suspects enter the parking lot on West 28th Street near Lorain Avenue. Around 4 p.m., the men approached the silver 2016 Kia Sportage the student was sitting in and opened the driver's side door.

The 17-year-old student told police he was sitting inside the car sending an email on his phone before the suspects approached him.

Police said one of the suspects told the student to "get out of the car and give me your cell phone." Before the student could respond, the suspect pulled the teen out of the car and threw him to the ground.

"I don't know how that happened. I don't know how no one saw that actually," said Saint Ignatius senior Brad Andrich. "We have campus security, but they can't be everywhere."

Saint Ignatius released a statement, which said:

"Saint Ignatius High School remains a safe campus. While we are not immune from society’s larger issues, we dedicate significant resources and training to the safety of our students, faculty, staff and visitors."

Students and parents near the high school campus said the carjacking serves as a reminder to always be alert.

"You need to be smart, you need to be safe, but you don't need to change your life habits because of a bad accident or because of something that happens," said Jen Simonis.

Police said, after stealing the car, the suspects drove off out of the parking lot headed south on West 28th Street.

The student wasn't hurt, but his phone was stolen during the carjacking.

