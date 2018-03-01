Winter Storm Warning issued in Cuyahoga County, timeline of forecast

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued in Cuyahoga County. (Source WOIO)

There is also a winter weather advisory in the surrounding areas.

Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas said heavy rain is expected to change into heavy snow.

Nicholas said wind gusts could hit 50 miles per hour and snowfall accumulation could exceed six inches from 7 p.m. on Thursday until Noon on Friday.

Here is a timeline for Thursday and Friday from Nicholas:

7 p.m. - Midnight on Thursday: Heavy rain will changeover to heavy snow with wind gusts to 50 miles per hour creating blizzard conditions with blowing snow. We will likely see several inches of snow by midnight with snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour.

Midnight to 5 a.m. on Friday Snow will continue before coming a bit lighter by morning. Winds will blow to 50 miles per hour The highest accumulations will be east of Cleveland with some spots seeing up to 10 inches. Lesser amounts west and south.

5 a.m. - Noon on Friday Snow will end west to east, but winds will stay strong, gusting 40 miles per hour



*WINTER STORM WARNING* in pink. Includes Cleveland and East Side, West Side too. *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* in purple. All in place tonight - Friday morning. ?? pic.twitter.com/l2MOuNj29f — Samantha Roberts ? (@SamRobertsWX) March 1, 2018

BREAKING: Winter Storm Warning issued for Cuyahoga County and east. Winter Weather Advisory around this. pic.twitter.com/i9RDPlg2NM — Jeff Tanchak (@JeffTanchak19) March 1, 2018

Cleveland 19 will have weather coverage throughout the night on Thursday.

Below is a forecast from Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

