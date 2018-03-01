Ohio State's Billy Price suffers injury at Combine - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Ohio State's Billy Price suffers injury at Combine

Offensive Lineman Billy Price reportedly injured himself Thursday at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.   

Price, of Ohio State, injured his left shoulder during bench press.  

Price is one of the top-ranked offensive linemen in this year’s draft class.

The four-year starter is projected go in the first round.  

