Ohio State's Billy Price suffers injury at Combine

Offensive Lineman Billy Price reportedly injured himself Thursday at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

OSU's Billy Price, one of top linemen at Combine, not at media session after injuring left shoulder/pectoral during bench press. pic.twitter.com/AqN81IqoTS — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) March 1, 2018

Price, of Ohio State, injured his left shoulder during bench press.

Price is one of the top-ranked offensive linemen in this year’s draft class.

The four-year starter is projected go in the first round.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.