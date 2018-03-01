Lorain parking ban announced as blizzard-like conditions loom; more bans expected

As blizzard-like conditions loom, the city of Lorain has announced a parking ban that will go in effect Thursday evening.

The citywide ban will begin at 7 p.m.

According to Lorain officials, parking will not be permitted on any city street, avenue, boulevard, parkway or highway, with the

exception of addresses that do not have a dedicated driveway.

Violators will be ticketed or towed.

City officials are asking drivers to use extra caution when driving during these wintry conditions.

Motorists are encouraged to stay off the roads, if possible.

The snow ban will remain in effect until further notice.

For more details, contact the Lorain Street Department at 440-244-4294, or 440-258-3510.

Eighty Ohio Department of Transportation trucks will be salting and clearing snow as it begins to fall Thursday evening. ODOT officials don't anticipate flash freezing, so roads shouldn't be too icy tonight.

