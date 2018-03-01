Global health tech startups in Cleveland, pitching business to investors

Plug and Play is a California-based business that helps get tech startups off the ground. (Source: WOIO)

Health tech startups from all over the world are in downtown Cleveland. Thursday was Selection Day for the California-based Plug and Play, which serves as an accelerator for new tech companies.

More than 30 startups came with short presentations, ready to share their business with Plug and Play representatives, as well as their local partners, Jump Start and the Cleveland Clinic. From those candidates, ten will be chosen for a three-month network accelerator course provided by Plug and Play.

They'll also have access to cash and connections.

"If they are chosen, I think they will get recognition, but most importantly, they will have the fast track of Cleveland Clinic innovation team that will support them to go forward." Plug and Play CEO Saeed Amidi said.

That's partly because Pete O'Neill, the Executive Director of the Cleveland Clinic Innovation Center will be there, waiting to see what technology might be used to advance the health care mission in Northeast Ohio.

"I mean, I think there's been lots of good success in Cleveland," he said. "There will be more. This is a good one, an important one. I said it earlier, there's a lot of hard work that's gone into today, but today's just the beginning."

Among the companies making their pitches, most are global. One, TogetherSpace, which helps patients access group therapy remotely, is from Northeast Ohio.

"We're given four minutes to pitch and a couple of minutes to clean things up with a question-and-answer session, and it forced us to really think about what was important about what we're doing," said John Mueller of TogetherSpace.

Jump Start CEO Ray Leach said this work with Plug and Play matches into their local mission of stimulating the local economy and adding jobs locally.

"They have a service, they have some initial customers, and now they're really attracted to the opportunity to get to Cleveland Clinic or University Hospitals or Metro as an important customers of theirs," said Leach. "And with that then, we're really trying to motivate the companies to stay in Cleveland."

The winners are expected to be announced in about two weeks.

