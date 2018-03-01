Vermilion evacuation order lifted as waters begin to recede

Vermilion police issued a warning to residents living on Riverside Drive: evacuate due to the rising of the Vermilion River.

The water began rapidly rising around 7:15 p.m. Thursday, and by 8:30, waters began to recede.

Police have lifted the evacuation and are informing residents that they can return to their homes.

After the afternoon's heavy rainfall, the water levels on the already swollen Vermilion River began to rise.

The evacuation affected at least 20 homes in that area.

