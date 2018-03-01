UPDATE: 90,000 lose power across Northeast Ohio; school delays, closings possible

More than 90,000 customers have lost power across Northeast Ohio due to high winds and inclement weather.

CLICK HERE FOR SCHOOL DELAYS AND CLOSURES

According to First Energy, the hardest hit counties include Cuyahoga (28,000), Lorain (9,100), Lake (15,000), Summit (14,000) and Ashtabula (11,000).

Cleveland Public Power has crews out to fix downed traffic and street lights across Cleveland.

Crews are also addressing a downed power line on Kinsman Avenue in Cleveland.

The weather and power troubles could trigger school delays and closures.

Parking bans are effective in the following cities until further notice:

Lorain

Newburgh Heights

Seven Hills

Flash flood in Vermilion

Vermilion police issued a warning to residents living on Riverside Drive: evacuate due to the rising of the Vermilion River.

The water began rapidly rising around 7:15 p.m. Thursday, and by 8:30, waters began to recede.

Police have lifted the evacuation and are informing residents that they can return to their homes.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.