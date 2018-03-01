UPDATE: Cleveland police issue travel alert; thousands still without power; school closings announced

More than 103,000 customers have lost power across Northeast Ohio due to high winds and inclement weather.

Cleveland police issued a travel alert late Thursday, stating:

Due to numerous issues including downed trees, power wires and power outages, residents of and visitors to the city of Cleveland are advised to not travel unless absolutely necessary. Crews are out to clear streets and restore power at this time.

According to First Energy, the hardest hit counties include Cuyahoga (35,000), Lorain (9,100), Lake (15,000), Summit (14,000) and Ashtabula (17,000).

First Energy spokesman Mark Durbin says crews are having a hard time getting to the scene of the power outages because the road conditions are so icy and slippery.

Durbin is asking for customers to be patient as they work to restore electricity.

Customers are also asked that if they see a downed power line, to contact the energy company immediately and stay away from it

Cleveland Public Power has crews out to fix downed traffic and street lights across Cleveland.

Crews are also addressing a downed power line on Kinsman Avenue in Cleveland.

The weather and power troubles could trigger school delays and closures.

Parking bans are effective in the following cities until further notice:

Lorain

Newburgh Heights

Parma

Seven Hills

Conditions on I-90 in #LakeCountyOH have warranted another speed limit reduction to 50 mph as of 10:05 pm (3/1/18) pic.twitter.com/cjWTFtiH0h — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) March 2, 2018

Flash flood in Vermilion

Vermilion police issued a warning to residents living on Riverside Drive: evacuate due to the rising of the Vermilion River.

The water began rapidly rising around 7:15 p.m. Thursday, and by 8:30, waters began to recede.

Police have lifted the evacuation and are informing residents that they can return to their homes.

