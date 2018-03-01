ODOT plow driver trapped inside truck covered with live wires following accident

A plow truck lost control Thursday night, slammed into a utility pole and is now crippled with energized power lines strewn across it.

The Ohio Department of Transportation driver is trapped inside the cab.

According to the Geauga County Sheriff's Office, it will take one to two hours for utility crews to respond to the scene.

The accident occurred at US Route 6 and Madison Road.

