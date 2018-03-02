Severe winter weather conditions prompt school closures througho - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Severe winter weather conditions prompt school closures throughout Northeast Ohio

Winter weather conditions that impacted Friday morning's commute have led to school delays throughout Northeast Ohio.

The rain-turned-snow and strong wind gusts moved in Thursday and continued overnight into the Friday morning commute. 

The snow will taper off Friday morning, but winds gusts are expected to impact the area throughout the day.

