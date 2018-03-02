Severe winter weather conditions prompt school closures throughout Northeast Ohio

Winter weather conditions that impacted Friday morning's commute have led to school delays throughout Northeast Ohio.

LIST: Click here for an updated list of school cancellations

The rain-turned-snow and strong wind gusts moved in Thursday and continued overnight into the Friday morning commute.

*MORNING COMMUTE* will feature snow on the East Side. West Side should be clearing out at that point. Watch for slick spots. Gusty winds will make it tough to keep it between the lines. High water possible. #ohwx @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/xk0lTGBAWV — Samantha Roberts ? (@SamRobertsWX) March 2, 2018

The snow will taper off Friday morning, but winds gusts are expected to impact the area throughout the day.

Winter storm warnings and advisories remain in effect tonight through noon Friday for much of northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. A wind advisory also remains in effect for much of the area through 4AM. #ohwx #pawx pic.twitter.com/ZX5G8ypO4Z — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) March 2, 2018

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for continuing coverage on-air and online on the developing weather patterns.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.