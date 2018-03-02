Northeast Ohio weather: Get ready for another Mid-Week Mess

Soak up the sunshine while we've got it! There is a similar weather pattern coming to Northeast Ohio this week! However the incoming system will not bring as much rain or snow. The change to a wintry mix doesn't happen until Tuesday morning. In the meantime we've got one more day of chilly sunshine set for Monday. Clear sky for tonight will allow temps to fall again into the low-20sd, so Snuggle Alert for tonight, means it's time to snuggle up with the ones you love to stay warm! Enjoy the uneventful weather for Monday. Sunny and chilly with temps in the 40s away from the Lake's edge and mid-30s downtown. Clouds will increase late Monday and Tuesday you'll wake up to a wintry mix that will change over to periods of light rain. There should be a dry slot that keeps us dry in the middle of the day Tuesday. Wednesday could see a few snow showers around and then Lake Effect snow for Thursday and early Friday, again snow totals won't be as bad as the last system.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.