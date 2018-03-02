Northeast Ohio weather: Snow ends this morning but it stays very cold!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

Goodbye, low pressure! A nice, pleasant ridge of high pressure will be building in for the weekend.

Morning Commuter Alert:

In the meantime, here is what you need to watch out for on the morning commute.

Falling snow : Snow is still falling in some areas, mainly east of I-77. The combination of high wind and falling snow will reduce visibility for early-morning travelers.

Snow coated roads : Until road crews can get to everyone, roads are going to be imperfect in spots. Give yourself plenty of extra time.

High winds : Winds may gust up to 40 mph this morning. This will make it tough to keep it between the lines.

High water : Up to 2" of rainfall fell on Thursday. Minor flooding is possible on secondary and county roads through the morning. Flooding may be deceptive due to ongoing snowfall across the area.

Short Term Forecast:

The snow will shift east into the Primary Snow Belt through the morning before tapering off. Snow Belt folks, you should dry out by 10:00 AM.

Otherwise, today will be windy and cold.

9:00 AM: 33°, Noon: 34°, 5:00 PM: 33°

Winds will add insult to injury. Winds may gust to 40 mph this morning. They will still be gusting to 30 mph this afternoon. This will keep wind chill temperatures in the teens all day

I do expect a little sunshine to break out through the day, especially outside of the Snow Belts.

Winds should finally back off tonight. Skies will also clear out overnight.

Weekend Outlook:

I'm happy to report that we have no weather worries for this upcoming weekend. (Although it will be a little chilly.)

Saturday : Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday : Mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.