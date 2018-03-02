Widespread power outages, traffic signals dark due to severe win - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Widespread power outages, traffic signals dark due to severe winter weather

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Severe winter weather that impacted Northeast Ohio Thursday night and into Friday morning left tens of thousands without power.

At the peak of the storm, over 100,000 local customers were without power because of the high winds, heavy rain, and falling snow.

As of 5:20 a.m., First Energy Corp. reports 84,745 customers are without power in Ohio. The counties most impacted include:

  • Ashtabula - 15,722 customers
  • Cuyahoga - 35,947 customers
  • Geauga - 5,775 customers
  • Lake - 15,207 customers
  • Lorain - 4,475 customers
  • Trumbull - 2,192 customers

Click here for the latest power outage totals.

Early morning commuters can expect to see overhead traffic lights without power and dark traffic control signals.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly