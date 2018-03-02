Widespread power outages, traffic signals dark due to severe winter weather

Severe winter weather that impacted Northeast Ohio Thursday night and into Friday morning left tens of thousands without power.

It's a snowy & windy morning in Northeast Ohio. We have some power outages & traffic lights out- treat those like a four-way stop. First Alert Team Coverage begins at 4:30 am on #WakeUpCleveland pic.twitter.com/ThEhTnF63l — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) March 2, 2018

At the peak of the storm, over 100,000 local customers were without power because of the high winds, heavy rain, and falling snow.

As of 5:20 a.m., First Energy Corp. reports 84,745 customers are without power in Ohio. The counties most impacted include:

Ashtabula - 15,722 customers

Cuyahoga - 35,947 customers

Geauga - 5,775 customers

Lake - 15,207 customers

Lorain - 4,475 customers

Trumbull - 2,192 customers

POWER OUTAGE UPDATE: Mark Durbin w @firstenergycorp says will likely take a few days before all power in our area restored. Crews working to fix hazardous situations first, downed lines, poles. @cleveland19news — Nichole Vrsansky (@NVrsansky) March 2, 2018

Early morning commuters can expect to see overhead traffic lights without power and dark traffic control signals.

Chagrin Boulevard will be closed this morning between Farnsleigh Road and Lynnfield due to down power lines. Crews are working to open the road as quickly as possible, Expect the road to be closed through the morning. — Shaker Hts Police (@ShakerHtsPolice) March 2, 2018

