LeBron pulls off one of the most ridiculous moves you'll ever se - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron pulls off one of the most ridiculous moves you'll ever see: 'Haters will say it's fake'

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

We're used to seeing LeBron James pull off some pretty athletic plays, but one drive to the basket Thursday night made him look even more superhuman than he normally does.

While double-teamed by two Philadelphia defenders, James attempted to dribble behind the back and split the pick set by Tristan Thompson.

He actually wrapped the ball around his back and bounced it between Thompson's legs, only to recover and drive for a floating layup bucket and foul call.

James said he didn't even know he went through Thompson's legs until halftime.

"One of my guys from the NBA showed me and I was like OK, yeah, it's probably one of the best plays I've had in my career," James said.

The Cavs lost to the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday night at the Q 108-97.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly