4 more flu-related deaths in Cuyahoga County

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has reported four more flu-related deaths.

Health officials say that brings the total number of deaths in Cuyahoga County for the 2017-2018 flu season to 35.

The latest victims include:

98-year-old Cleveland man

83-year-old Euclid man

81-year-old Olmsted Falls woman

87-year-old Parma woman

Cuyahoga County Board of Health officials say 34 of the deaths reported this season happened between Week 2 and Week 8.

The good news according to officials is that hospitalizations are down for the 7th straight week.

Here are some tips on what to do if you have the flu.

