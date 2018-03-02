Wake Up Cleveland pet adoption: 3-year-old Snow needs a 'fur-ever' home

If you're looking for a furry-friend to snuggle with on this wintry day, we're introducing Snow to you!

Three-year-old Snow gets along with children, other dogs, and is very well behaved.

Snow's previous family relocated and wasn't able to bring the dog with them, so they were forced to put sweet Snow up for adoption.

Snow is available from the Cleveland Animal Protective League. They are holding an adoption event this Saturday at the Southpark Mall in Strongsville.

If you're interested in adopting Snow or any of the other animals, visit the Cleveland APL for more information.

New adoptions come spayed or neutered with up-to-date vaccinations.

