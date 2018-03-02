Two people shot, killed on campus of Central Michigan University

Police and college officials in Michigan have confirmed a deadly shooting on the campus of Central Michigan University.

CMU police confirm two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus this morning. The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation. There are no additional injuries; suspect is still at large: https://t.co/AxvPn3N0s0 — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

According to authotiries, the shooting is believed to have stemmed from a domestic situation. The deceased victims are not students.

The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. at Campbell Hall, a dormitory on campus.

URGENT INFORMATION: There has been a report of a shooting on the campus of Central Michigan University. MPPD is assisting @cmupd with the situation. The shooter has not yet been apprehended. Please remain aware of your surroundings and call 911 to report suspicious activity — City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018

Police say the suspect is at large. Students and faculty members on campus have been asked to take shelter if in the immediate area.

The person of interest is James Eric Davis, Jr. He is a black male, approximately 19 years of age, 5'10" & 135 lbs. He was last see wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach the suspect. Call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/dCChxe1Tfr — City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018

I am in constant contact with @MichStatePolice as they work w/local law enforcement to determine what has occurred at Central Michigan University. The priority right now is the safety of those still on campus and I thank all first responders involved for their swift action. — Governor Rick Snyder (@onetoughnerd) March 2, 2018

Central Michigan University is approximately 150 miles northwest of Detroit.

With more than 20,000 students on it’s campus and 7,000 enrolled online, the school is also one of the nation's 100 largest public universities.

