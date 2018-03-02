Two people shot, killed on campus of Central Michigan University - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Two people shot, killed on campus of Central Michigan University

Police and college officials in Michigan have confirmed a deadly shooting on the campus of Central Michigan University.

According to authotiries, the shooting is believed to have stemmed from a domestic situation. The deceased victims are not students.

The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. at Campbell Hall, a dormitory on campus.

Police say the suspect is at large. Students and faculty members on campus have been asked to take shelter if in the immediate area.

Central Michigan University is approximately 150 miles northwest of Detroit.

With more than 20,000 students on it’s campus and 7,000 enrolled online, the school is also one of the nation's 100 largest public universities.

